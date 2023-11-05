Agargaon to Motijheel in just 14 minutes!

Commuters inside a metro rail train going to Motijheel this morning, the first day that operations between Agargaon and Motijheel is open to public. Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary

Metro rail operations on the Agargaon-Motijheel section opened to public today as the first train left Motijheel station at 7:30am.

"We are on time. Trains started from both ends [Motijheel and Uttara] on time. The experience is good so far," Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director (operations and maintenance ) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told The Daily Star at Motijheel station.

This correspondent got on a train from Agargaon station at 9:09am and got off the train at Motijheel station at 9:23am.

The train was heavily crowded as it was the start of the work day and a large portion of passengers got off at Secretariat station.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section yesterday afternoon, making the entire route from Uttara North to Motijheel operational.

In December last year, she inaugurated the Uttara North-Agargaon section of the country's first metro rail.