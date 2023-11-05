Agargaon to Motijheel in just 14 minutes!
Metro rail operations on the Agargaon-Motijheel section opened to public today as the first train left Motijheel station at 7:30am.
"We are on time. Trains started from both ends [Motijheel and Uttara] on time. The experience is good so far," Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director (operations and maintenance ) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, told The Daily Star at Motijheel station.
This correspondent got on a train from Agargaon station at 9:09am and got off the train at Motijheel station at 9:23am.
The train was heavily crowded as it was the start of the work day and a large portion of passengers got off at Secretariat station.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section yesterday afternoon, making the entire route from Uttara North to Motijheel operational.
In December last year, she inaugurated the Uttara North-Agargaon section of the country's first metro rail.
