Adverse weather halts Barishal's internal launch services

Launch services on internal routes from Barishal river port remain suspended since this morning due to adverse weather conditions following a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Barishal river port authorities, although the port is currently under cautionary signal No 2, persistent rainfall and worsening weather prompted the suspension of inland waterway operations from 8:00am.

As a result, water transport on at least 16 routes -- including Barishal to Bhola, Mehendiganj, Hizla, and Bakerganj -- remains suspended.

The Barishal Meteorological Office reported 40 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours, with wind speeds between 10 and 15 kilometres per hour.

Mohammad Selim Reza, an official at the river port, said the low-pressure system had contributed to the deteriorating weather.

"Under signal No 2, we have suspended all small launch services on eight internal routes as a safety measure. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice," he said.

A decision regarding the operation of larger launches on the Barishal-Dhaka route is expected later in the day.