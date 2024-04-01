3p/km fare a mockery with the people: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity today said the government decision to reduce bus fare by only 3 paisa is a "mockery with the people."

The organisation, in a statement, said the government decided to reduce bus fare by only 3 paisa after reducing fuel price twice within a month.

"This is mockery with the passengers," reads the statement sent by Jatri Kalyan Samity's Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury.

The organisation said the government in 2016 had also reduced bus fare by 3 paisa but that reduction benifit the passengers.

"Similarly, people won't get benefit from this as well," it reads.

An owner of a major private bus operator said they have already sold-out advance tickets ahead of the Eid. So, the new rate is not implementable for now, he said wishing not to be named.

He, however, said they will try to implement the new rate once BRTA supplied them the new chart.

Contacted, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder told this correspondent that they will implement the new rate.

"We will prepare a chart on the basis of the decision and take measures to implement it," he told The Daily Star.