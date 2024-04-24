3 intercity trains delayed by 2 hours due to engine failure of Turag Express

Three trains -- Ekota Express, Jamuna Express and Nilsagar Express -- were delayed for two hours as the engine of another train, Turag Express, failed at Tongi Railway Junction in Gazipur this morning.

The Turag train left Dhaka for Joydebpur around 7:00am but after two hours its engine broke down at Tongi junction, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting the junction's Station Master Rakibur Rahman.

Rakibur said the Turag train started again for Joydebpur around 9:00am after a locomotive was brought from Dhaka.

The cause of engine failure will be known later, the official added.

According to locals, traffic movement was disrupted during that time through the adjacent railway crossing at the junction following the incident.

Joydebpur Railway Junction Station Officer Munna Banik also confirmed the incident.