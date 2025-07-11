25km tailback on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Brahmanbaria

Thousands of vehicles were stuck in a 25-km tailback for hours on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Brahmanbaria today due to repair works on the highway amid continuous rainfall.

The tailback that ensued this morning has stretched from Ashuganj's Golchattar area via Sarail's Kuttapara intersection to the Rampur Bridge in Bijoynagar around 5:15pm, sources at Ashuganj Police Station and Khatihata Highway Police said.

The situation worsened due to several large potholes that emerged in recent days following continuous rain.

Photo: Masuk Hridoy

Locals said these potholes were patched up multiple times in the last three months using brick chips and sand, but the repairs did not hold.

According to highway police, Roads and Highways Department (RHD) officials, and the district administration, the four-lane expansion work of the 50.58-km stretch between Ashuganj river port and Akhaura land port has been ongoing for nearly six years.

Though one side of the project was completed, it has yet to be fully opened for traffic, forcing all vehicles onto the narrower, unfinished lane.

The RHD officials also said the Tk 5,791 crore project, funded by Indian credit, is being implemented by Indian contractor Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. Work on the project came to a halt following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5 last year. The work resumed after nearly three months, but progress has since slowed significantly.

As a result, a 10.5km stretch from Sarail's Bishwa Road intersection to Ashuganj's Golchattar has become nearly unusable for regular traffic, they said.

Heavily loaded trucks and inter-district buses are frequently getting stuck in large potholes, and vehicle movement has slowed to as little as 1 to 5 km/h in these sections, they added.

Mizanur Rahman, a truck driver transporting vegetables from Narsingdi to Sylhet, said, "I left early to ensure my goods reach the market fresh, but now I've been stuck for over two hours. The truck's suspension is taking a beating, and the vegetables are at risk of rotting before delivery."

Shafiqul Islam, a bus driver travelling from Sreemangal to Dhaka, echoed similar frustrations.

"We're crawling through this road. The potholes are so deep that I fear damage with every bump. Passengers are tired, and I've missed two return trips already this week due to these delays," he said.

Nadimuzzaman, a bus passenger heading to Dhaka from Sunamganj, said, "We're a group of factory workers going to join work in the capital, but we've been stuck here for hours. We won't be able to report on time."

Mamunur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria's Khatihata Highway Police Station, said there are multiple potholes over three feet deep from Ashuganj Golchattar to Sarail Bishwaroad intersection.

Vehicles are being forced to slow from 70 kmh to just 5 kmh. A truck can take up to 20 minutes to pass through one damaged segment. As a result, congestion is unavoidable.

"We are doing our best to keep traffic moving," he added.