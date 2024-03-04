124-yr-old Railways Act to be amended for stringent punishment: minister

The government is working to amend the 124-year-old Railways Act, 1890 for updating it through incorporating harsh punishment to stop various irregularities in rail, Railways Minister Zillul Hakim told parliament today.

The minister said this in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiron from Noakhali-3.

Meanwhile, Road, Transport, and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed parliament that a total of Tk 133.95 crore was deposited till January in the financial assistance fund formed for the victims of road accidents under the Road Transport Act, 2018.

In view of the application from the fund, so far 214 road accident victims have been given cheques of financial assistance of Tk 9.44 crore, the minister also said in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2.

In response to the question of M Abdul Latif, Railways Minister said that since January 2022, there have been 170 accidents on the railways and 49 people have lost their lives.

While replying to the query of AL MP Nizam Uddin Hazari, the railways minister said that fencing has been constructed at important stations of Bangladesh Railway to stop passengers from boarding on train roofs.

In response to the question of the ruling party MP Ali Azam, Quader said a feasibility study has been conducted for the construction of a 10.86km-long bridge over the Tentulia and Kalabadar rivers on the Barishal-Bhola road.

The proposed bridge is included in the master plan prepared for the Bangladesh Bridge Authority to verify the feasibility of future bridge construction in Bangladesh.

While replying to a query of Independent MP Shah Sarwar Kabir, Quader said the plan for construction of tunnel under the Jamuna river at Bahadurabad area of Jamalpur district has been included in the masterplan of Bangladesh Bridges Authority.

"Further steps will be taken after getting the final report of the masterplan," the minister also said.