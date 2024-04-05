Transport
Star Digital Report
Fri Apr 5, 2024 05:08 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 07:11 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

10-km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway as Eid travel begins

Star Digital Report
Fri Apr 5, 2024 05:08 PM Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 07:11 PM
Photo: Khalid Bin Nazrul

Hundreds of people suffered today as a 10-km-long tailback was created on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway following pressure of vehicles carrying Eid holidaymakers on the highway. 

The tailback, which paralysed traffic movement from Meghna Bridge to Daudkandi Toll Plaza on the highway in the morning, spread to Gouripur in Daudkandi, our Cumilla correspondent reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A Noakhali-bound passenger Abu Yusuf, who was stuck for hours, said, "The tailback was from Gouripur to Meghna Bridge."

Shahinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police Station, said, "We managed to clear the highway during Jumma prayer."

Meanwhile, a traffic jam has been reported on Cumilla-Noakhali highway for one-and-half-hour at Baghmara Bazar ahead of Jumma.

Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Laksam Highway Police Station, said, they cleared the road before the Jumma prayer.

Police said driving haphazardly and on the wrong side of the road are some of the major reasons behind the traffic jams.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অপহরণের ৪৮ ঘণ্টা যেভাবে কেটেছে ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার নেজাম উদ্দীনের

অপহরণের পর ঘটে যাওয়া বিভিন্ন বিষয়ে র‍্যাবের কাছে তথ্য দিয়েছেন ব্যাংক ম্যানেজার মো. নেজাম উদ্দীন।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আতঙ্কে মানুষ, এলাকা ছাড়ছেন অনেকে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification