Killed on August 5, Nafisa's HSC result the last memory left with her mother

When the HSC results were published yesterday, Kulsum Begum, mother of 17-year-old Nafisa Hossen Marwa, found out that her daughter had secured GPA 4.25.

But a news that was supposed to bring joy only brought pain for Kulsum, because on August 5 Nafisa had gone to participate in a student procession towards the Gono Bhaban, never to return again.

She was a science group student at Sahajuddin Sarkar Model Higher Secondary School in Tongi. On August 5, she was shot and killed in the Pakija area of the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar.

A selfie of Nafisa Hossen Marwa taken during the protests. Photo: Collected

Kulsum is an expatriate worker in Kuwait. Nafisa used to stayed with her father, Abul Hossen, in Tongi and went to college there. On July 31, Nafisa had gone to visit her maternal grandfather's house in Savar's Bakhtarpur area. From there, Nafisa participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

While visiting Nafisa's grandfather's house today, this correspondent found Kulsum and her uncle Hazrat Ali sitting in a room looking at Nafisa's hospital report, death certificate, and various education certificates.

Her mother Kulsum sat there in silence as tears rolled down her face. Nafisa's uncle told this correspondent about the last few days of her life.

"Nafisa had studied here [in Savar] until her SSC. After passing SSC, she went to Tongi and took admission in a college there. Nafisa came to our house from Tongi on July 31. She had joined protests at Jahangirnagar University on August 4 with her former classmates. The next day, on August 5, she left home around 8:00am. I requested her not to join the movement but she wouldn't listen. Nafisa requested me to go with her.

"I told her, 'Don't go, ma.' I was afraid because the police and Awami League leaders and activists had already fired on quota protesters in different places by then. But she ignored me and ran away. While running, Nafisa told me, 'Uncle, if I am martyred, you will get an independent country.'"

Hazrat Ali then called Nafisa on her phone around 10:30am, when she said she was in Jahangirnagar University and safe.

"When I called her again around 3:00pm, someone else picked up and said the mobile phone belongs to a girl who had been shot and was taken to Labzon Hospital," recounted Hazrat.

Hazrat rushed to Labzon Hospital and the doctors there told him that Nafisa had died. He took Nafisa to Enam Medical, where the doctors checked again and confirmed that she was dead.

Later, Nafisa's body was brought to Savar Bazar bus stand in a Jahangirnagar University ambulance. "From there, we brought the body to our home on a rickshaw. Here, after the funeral, Nafisa was buried in a graveyard at Tongi," said Hazrat.

Nafisa's mother Kulsum Begum had been living abroad for the past 20 years, to ensure "a beautiful future for my two daughters".

"I have been working hard to pay for the education of my two daughters. Now, I have lost my elder daughter Nafisa. She had so many dreams, including getting admission to Dhaka University, to get into freelancing, to become a good photographer. She wanted to earn well and build a house for me. All of that is now over," she said.

"Her result came yesterday. My daughter has got good results, but what will I do with good results if my daughter is no more. This result is my last memory of her," Kulsum said, breaking down in tears.