Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Jun 1, 2025 01:02 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 02:03 AM

Workers block road in Gazipur demanding arrears

Photo: Collected
Workers from a footwear factory staged a demonstration in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila yesterday, demanding payment of their unpaid salaries for April and May.

 

According to witnesses, workers of MK Footwear Limited began protesting inside the factory in Chakpara village around 10:00am.

They later moved outside and blocked the Maona-Shailat regional road, halting traffic -- particularly small vehicles -- for nearly two hours. Traffic flow resumed around noon.

Abdul Latif Khan, inspector of the Gazipur Industrial Police (Sreepur Zone), said the protest erupted after factory authorities failed to clear the dues as promised earlier.

"The workers dispersed and returned home following an assurance that their wages would be paid," he said.

Mizanur Rahman, administrative manager of MK Footwear, said discussions with senior management were ongoing.  "All dues will be cleared," he added.

