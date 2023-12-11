West reaffirms support for defenders of human rights

Missions in Dhaka issue joint statement

A joint statement from diplomatic missions in Dhaka yesterday reconfirmed their support and solidarity with those who work to defend and advance human rights, fundamental freedoms, and equality for all.

The missions highlighted the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting human rights and promoting development.

"Our commitment to the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is unwavering," according to the statement issued marking the International Human Rights Day being observed yesterday.

On the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the statement was signed by the embassies/high commissions of Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the delegation of the European Union.