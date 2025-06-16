UN rights official raises concerns over allegations involving army personnel

Grażyna Baranowska, vice chairperson of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman at the army headquarters in Dhaka's cantonment today.

During the meeting, Baranowska expressed concern over allegations involving a number of army personnel who had previously served on deputation in various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, including the Rab, Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), according to a notification of Bangladesh Army.

In response, the army chief clarified that personnel on deputation are under the full command and administrative control of the respective organisations during their tenure.

The army chief also reiterated the Bangladesh Army's commitment to upholding justice and protecting human rights. He assured continued cooperation with both national and international investigative processes, the release added.