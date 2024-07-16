TIB condemns attack on students

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) strongly condemned and expressed outrage over the attacks on the students protesting for quota reform in government jobs, perpetrated by members of the ruling party's student wing and external attackers.

TIB demanded that the attackers be identified and held to exemplary account, TIB said in a press release today.

In the statement, TIB executive director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said disgusting and barbarous attacks took place on students from the University of Dhaka and other educational institutions across the country yesterday.

Reliable media sources have also reported that even female students faced cowardly, indiscriminate, and dangerous attacks and harassment in public, said Iftekharuzzaman, adding that media reports that a student tragically died during the protests today in Rangpur.

"We are appalled, outraged, and disappointed by the attacks and death. We demand that the attackers be identified and brought to book, regardless of their political positions and identities," said Iftekharuzzaman.

He added that the government should not ignore the logical demands of the students by passing the burden onto the courts; rather, it should take steps for a logical, modern, peaceful, and constitutional solution.

Iftekharuzzaman mentioned that the armed attacks on the protesting students the day before, which continued until midnight at various universities, were cowardly acts reminiscent of the Pakistani occupation forces and represented an institutional failure of the relevant educational institutions as they were unable to resist the violence.

He said the government and law enforcement agencies cannot evade responsibility for failing to prevent the attacks on universities in Dhaka, Chattogram, Jahangirnagar, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Cumilla by government-backed student organizations and external attackers.

"We watched with concern the sinister attempts to blame the violence on protesters, despite the perpetrators being the initial aggressors."

"We are appalled and stunned by such attacks by external vandalists on university campuses in the dead of night, 53 years after independence. We do not want a repetition of such violence." he said.

He added that these must be stopped immediately, and the attackers must be identified and brought to exemplary punishment, regardless of their identities and conflicts of interest.

TIB called for a logical, peaceful and constitutional resolution to the ongoing crisis.