Thousands of protesters gather at DU's VC chattar

Almost all quota protesters, armed with sticks and iron rods, are now demonstrating in front of the Dhaka University vice-chancellor's residence, amid a huge police presence around 8:30pm.

They were shouting slogans -- "Why my brothers were killed? We want answers from the administration."

They also beat a person suspecting him to be a Chhatra League activist.

In a seriously injured condition, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.