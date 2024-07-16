Rights
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:15 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

Thousands of protesters gather at DU's VC chattar

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:11 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 09:15 PM
Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel/Star

Almost all quota protesters, armed with sticks and iron rods, are now demonstrating in front of the Dhaka University vice-chancellor's residence, amid a huge police presence around 8:30pm.

They were shouting slogans -- "Why my brothers were killed? We want answers from the administration."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They also beat a person suspecting him to be a Chhatra League activist.

In a seriously injured condition, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সব কলেজ অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য বন্ধ

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের জনসংযোগ বিভাগ থেকে দেওয়া বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে এই তথ্য জানানো হয়।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

কোটা আন্দোলন: পবিত্র আশুরার কারণে বুধবার কর্মসূচি থাকছে না

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification