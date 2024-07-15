Tension still high around Shahidullah Hall

Tension continues to run high at Dhaka University's Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall area hours after confrontations ensued between Chhatra League men and anti-quota protesters.

The ruling party activists have gathered in front of Chankharpool adjacent to the hall where the protesters took shelter after the clashes, reports our DU correspondent.

Meanwhile, police took position in front of the hall's main gate.

However, sporadic incidents of chase and counter-chase between protesters and BCL members continued till 9:00pm. They hurled brick chips at each other spreading panic among general students of the hall.

Several crude bombs also exploded near the hall, reports our correspondent.

Protesting students expressed anger when DU Assistant Proctor Litan Kumar Saha entered the hall to pacify the students. They accused the university administration of failing to protect the students from attacks.

They also demanded that the university authorities ensure the students' safety.

The agitating students also accused the police of inaction during the clashes.

Nahid Islam, one of the main organisers of the anti-quota protests, said the sporadic clashes stopped at 9:00pm.

He said, he along with another protest leader Asif Mahmud, were on the way to Shahidullah Hall to talk to the protesters.

He said they would be heading towards the Central Shaheed Minar in a procession and announce fresh programmes there.