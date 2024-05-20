Tea Workers’ Day observed

Tea Workers Day, a day commemorating the massacre of tea workers 103 years ago, was observed today in a befitting manner.

On May 20 in 1921, thousands of tea labourers left their workplace in Sylhet region and started walking towards Meghna Ghat in Chandpur. When they reached there, the then Assamese police opened fire on the protesters. Many of the workers were killed, and their bodies were thrown into the river. The rest fled.

It was a protest march they called "Mulluke Cholo" (Let's go back home). The protest was against the inhumane working conditions and torture at the hands of British owners.

Marking the day, a discussion was held after a rally at Shamsernagar of Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar in the afternoon.

The Moulvibazar district committee of the Tea Workers' Association organised the event.

Similar events were held in Habiganj's Chunarughat and Sylhet's Khadimnagor tea gardens.

Tea workers at the events demanded that the government declare May 20 as "Cha Shramik Dibas".