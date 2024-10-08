Take decisive action to halt all mob violence: JMBF

JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) has expressed grave concern and alarm over the sharp rise in mob violence and mob killings in Bangladesh.

JMBF an independent non-profit, human rights organisation called the interim government, which took charge after a mass uprising ousted the Awami League-led government on Augusta 5, to take immediate and decisive action to halt all forms of mob violence.

JMBF also calls for an judicial investigation into these gross human rights violations, headed by judges from the High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court.

A transparent tribunal must be established to ensure that those responsible -- both directly and indirectly -- face exemplary punishment, it added.

Reports from various newspapers, citing the Manabadhikar Songskriti Foundation, highlight a disturbing surge in mob attacks and lynchings following the political transition.

In August and September alone, 53 such incidents were reported resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 44 people. The month of September 2024 alone saw 33 mob attacks, resulting in 24 deaths and 22 serious injuries.

Robert Simon, prominent French human rights activist, and chief adviser to JMBF, stated, "This outbreak of lawlessness is a blatant violation of fundamental human rights and the principles of justice. Mob lynchings, driven by frustration and a breakdown of law and order, represent a grave threat to democracy, the rule of law, and basic human dignity."