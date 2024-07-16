Students vandalise rooms of RU BCL president, GS

Rights
Students of Rajshahi University stormed various dorms, including SM Hall, Ziaur Rahman Hall, and Bangabandhu Hall, and searched for BCL men in the rooms this afternoon, said sources.

According to our correspondent on the spot, rooms of RU BCL President Mostafizur Rahman Galib and General Secretary Asadullah-Hil-Galib were vandalised.

During the raids, they found firearms, machetes, and other weapons.

Earlier, around 2:30pm, BCL members chased away students and forced them into the halls. They also locked the hall gates. However, around 3:00pm, students broke the locks and brought out protests, carrying bamboo and sticks in hand.

Meanwhile, around 6:00pm members of Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed at the Kazla gate of the university to bring the situation under control.

