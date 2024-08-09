Students meet Hindu leaders, to convey their message to interim govt

A team from Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement visited Dhakeshwari Temple in the capital today amid reports of attacks on the minority community across the country.

They also met some leaders of minority groups at the temple during the visit, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination of Student Movement, Hasib-Al-Islam, assistant coordinator of the student movement and Akhter Hossen, convener of Democratic Students Force, were among the visitors.

"A team went to the Dhakeshwari Temple today. We talked with them for a long time and heard their demands," Sarjis Alam said in a statement.

"It is our responsibility now to convey their demands to the interim government," he added.

He said they received a list of victims of attacks on Hindus across the country.

They should get assistance on a priority basis, Sarjis added.