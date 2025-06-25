Students, locals postpone demo at KMP HQ

The demonstration will resume at the same place at 3:30pm tomorrow

The agitated students and locals, who locked the main gate of the Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) headquarters this afternoon in protest against the release of Sub-Inspector Sukanta Das from police custody, postponed their demonstration for today.

Around 8:30pm, Northern University student Sheikh Imtehan Rahman, one of the protesters, announced that the protest programme concluded for today in consideration of tomorrow's HSC examination. The demonstration will resume at the same location at 3:30pm on Thursday (tomorrow).

The protests would continue until SI Sukanta is arrested and KMP Commissioner Zulfikar Ali Haider is removed from his post, he said.

Following the announcement, the demonstrators left the place, reports our correspondent from the spot.

However, the main gate of the Khulna Metropolitan Police Headquarters remained locked at the time, but traffic movement on the road returned to normal.

According to the protesters, locals caught SI Sukanta yesterday and handed him over to police, as he was responsible for brutally assaulting students and civilians during the July uprising in Khulna.

The protesters claimed he was released the same night without being formally arrested, allegedly under the direct order of the KMP commissioner.

Earlier in the afternoon, the protest called by the Students Against Discrimination began around noon by surrounding the KMP headquarters.

At one stage, they locked its main gate and blocked the road by torching tyre outside the KMP headquarters, effectively cutting off access to the city from the Rupsha area.

As the police officials failed to respond to their demands, the protesters intensified their agitation by calling for the resignation of the KMP commissioner, they said.

Rumi Rahman, central committee member of the Student Against Discrimination, said SI Sukanta carried out severe repression and torture on students during the mass protests in July and August.

He is accused in multiple cases.

Although enraged citizens detained him on Tuesday afternoon and handed him over to the Khanjahan Ali Police Station, he was released later that night.

"Our protest programmes will continue until SI Sukanta Das is arrested and Police Commissioner Zulfikar Ali Haider resigns immediately," said Rumi, also senior spokesperson for the Khulna city unit of SAD.

Speaking to this correspondent, KMP spokesperson and Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib said, "A group of people gathered in front of the KMP headquarters. We've heard that they locked our main gate."

Shafiqul Alam Tuhin, general secretary of Khulna city BNP, said locals caught Sukanta in the Eastern Gate area of Khulna city yesterday afternoon, assaulted him, and handed him over to the police, as he was responsible for brutally assaulting students and civilians during the July uprising in Khulna.

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali Police Station, said, "After hearing that SI Sukanta was being assaulted by locals, we rushed to the scene. The situation was very tense. We managed to intervene and took him into our custody."

He added that Sukanta was later admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment. Later, he was released from KMCH.

KMP police sources said Sukanta, a native of Dumuria upazila of Khulna, is currently posted at Alamdanga Police Station in Chuadanga.

He had previously served for a long time at the KMP headquarters and Sonadanga Police Station.

Suknata faces several criminal cases in the city, said the KMP sources, adding that one case was filed on December 12 last year at Khulna Sadar Police Station over an attack on students and citizens, which is currently under investigation by the Detective Branch (DB).

Besides, he is also accused in a case filed allegedly for vandalism of the residence of BNP's Khulna city unit president Shafiqul Alam Mona, added the KMP.