‘Stay vigilant to prevent fascists from reemerging’

Says central coordinator Masud

Abdul Hannan Masud, a central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today called upon all to remain vigilant so that no fascist government can ever reemerge in our country.

He said this while addressing a views exchange meeting at Patuakhali Shilpakala Academy auditorium today noon as part of Barishal divisional student-public friendship tour, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

"We have come to see those who have joined the movement for rebuilding the state. This state belongs to our students. So, the students will decide how Bangladesh will be run in the future," he said.

"We want to create such a state structure in Bangladesh that no one dares to take bribe," he also said.

Hannan warned that if the students who joined the revolution will not take responsibilities to fix the country's problems, then another group will take over.

He appealed to the students to stop the politics of terror, and remain united to work for the reforms the nation needs.

"In future, non-politics, occupation politics, guest room politics will cease to exist. We would like the students to decide their representation through the election of a student parliament in future and those student representatives will cooperate with the teachers. In no way should party-based student politics get a chance anymore. Students cannot be used as a tool for staying in power," he said.

Sanjana Ofifa Aditi, MA Sayeed and Rayhan Ferdous of Dhaka University, Cynthia Zahin Ayesha of Badrunnesa College, Hasibul Hossain Shanto of North South University, Mobaswera Karim Mimi of American International University- Bangladesh, Shahidul Islam Shahed of Barishal University, Tauhid Ahmed Ashiq of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Jihad Hossain of Dhaka College, Golam Rabbani of Barishal BM College, and Sabbir Uddin Rion of Dhaka University, were also present among others.