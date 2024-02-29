Speedy Trial Act set to become permanent law

Bill placed in parliament amid criticism from opposition

Amid criticism from opposition, the much-debated Speedy Trial Act was placed in parliament today in a bid to make it a permanent legislation.

Law Minister Anisul Huq placed the bill in the House on behalf of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as he was not present in the House.

Opposition Chief Whip and Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu strongly opposed the placing of the bill. He reminded the ruling party that back in 2002, when BNP passed a similar law, Awami League and all other political parties had criticised it.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the law, pointing out that despite its name suggesting "speedy trial," only a few cases are actually being disposed of within the specified time-frame in court

Chunnu also feared that the law would be used to harass the common people or opponents.

"You (Awami League) are in power today, if someone else comes in power tomorrow, you will be harassed by this law too," Chunnu said demanding not to make the law permanent.

If necessary, extend the term for one or two years, he said adding that people will suffer if the law is made permanent.

In response, the law minister defended the move.

"I want to say that when this law was passed in 2002, it was intended to persecute the Awami League and other parties who opposed the BNP. However, if you [MPs] observe how this law has been enforced over the last 15 years, your (Chunnu) concern is unfounded," he said.

The law minister said this law is necessary for maintaining the law and order situation of the country.

"Since 2009 to 2024, it [the law] has not been used against political activists or leaders. Many types of violence, chaos have been prevented by this law. This is why this law should be made permanent," he said while defending the move.

Later, the bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Home Ministry to examine and report back to the House within two days.

The Act was first enacted in 2002 for two years. Later duration of the law was extended in seven phases. The law was last amended in 2019 and its duration was extended to April 9, 2024.

The Cabinet decided to make the law permanent on January 29.

The bill does not propose any amendment other than making the law permanent. Therefore, the all the existing sections of the law will remain as it is now.

In a statement outlining the purpose and rationale behind the bill, the home minister stated that the Speedy Trial Act was enacted in 2002 with the aim of expediting the trial process for serious offenses such as extortion, obstruction of vehicle movement, vandalism of vehicles and property, robbery, banditry, causing terror and chaos, rigging tenders, and enhancing the overall law and order situation in the country.

In order to keep the overall law and order situation of the country normal and for further improvement, it is necessary to make this law a permanent one without extending it again and again, the home minister said in a written statement.

Indictment under this law can result in two to five years of imprisonment with hard labour along with fines. The trials are carried out by multiple speedy tribunals in every district.

Offences that fall under the Speedy Trial Act are supposed to be settled in 120 days. In case of failure to do so, another 60 days can be added to the term.