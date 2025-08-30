South Asia Human Rights delegation calls on Yunus

A team of delegates from South Asians for Human Rights (SAHR) called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna today.

The delegation included Roshmi Goswami, co-chair of SAHR; human rights activist Saroop Ijaz (Pakistan); Deekshya Illangasinghe, Anushaya Collure (Sri Lanka); and Sayeed Ahmed (Bangladesh).

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid were also present at the meeting.

They discussed the ongoing democratic transition and human rights situation in Bangladesh and the broader South Asian region.

Yunus emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping the country's future.

"Since assuming office, we have made it a priority to increase youth participation at all levels," he said.

"Young people were given representation in reform commissions, and we ensured their involvement in policy-making and across all areas of governance. These young individuals, who were once in denial and suffered as a result, are now leading the country in the post-uprising era.

"As the older generation, it is our responsibility to guide them and support their journey. This is not only a challenge for Bangladesh but for the entire South Asian region," he said.

Roshmi Goswami described the current moment as a transformative time not just for Bangladesh but for all of South Asia.

"We have met with members of civil society here. Expectations from this government are very high -- especially among the younger generation," she said.

"Meeting those expectations is a significant challenge for the government."

The delegation lauded the interim government's reform initiatives and its commitment to ensuring human rights.

They also commended the government's efforts to facilitate a smooth democratic transition.