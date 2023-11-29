Rights
Rights

Slum dwellers won't be evicted without rehabilitation

Says Mayor Atiqul
Star Digital Report
File photo

No slum dwellers will be evicted without rehabilitation, said Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam today.

The Prime Minister has clear instructions in this regard," he added.

He was speaking in an event titled 'Policy Dialogue on Climate-Induced Displacement: Challenges and Way Forward for Dhaka North' at the DNCC conference room yesterday, organised by DNCC in collaboration with UNDP.

"It's essential to improve and redevelop Karail and Bhashantek slums, ensuring a planned development that includes parks, fields, and schools for the residents," said Atiq.

The DNCC will provide Tk 1 crore scholarship every year to the students living in slums, he announced.

UNDP Bangladesh Deputy Resident Representative Sonali Dayaratna, British High Commission's Climate and Environment Team Leader Alex Harvey, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza among others were present at the programme.

