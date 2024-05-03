Rights
Star Digital Report
Fri May 3, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 09:49 PM

Rights

Shipbreaking workers rally for ration

Photo: Collected

Shipbreaking workers today demanded a food rationing system due to the rising essential commodity prices.

At a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club, organised by the Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum, speakers highlighted the financial strain on families.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, member secretary of the platform. said workers in this sector remain low-paid as the wage board announcement for them has not been implemented yet.

Tapan Dutta, forum convenor, urged authorities to address the workers' plight.

Afterwards, workers also marched the streets with red umbrellas.

