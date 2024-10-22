Shiksha Odhikar Sangsad launched

Proposes 14-point recommendations to overhaul education sector

Shiksha Odhikar Sangsad (Parliament for Rights to Education), a newly formed educational think-tank, has proposed 14-point recommendations to overhaul the country's education system to make it discrimination-free, contemporary and dynamic.

The organisation presented the recommendations during its launching ceremony at Dhaka Reporters' Unity today.

The organization's convener Professor Dr M Niaz Asadullah, and education researcher and also professorial fellow of North South University, and member secretary Md Shahnawaz Khan Chandan, assistant professor at Institute of Education and Research of Jagannath University, presented the recommendations.

The recommendations included: establishing a permanent education commission; formulating a new education policy; reforms, internationalisation and modernisation of curriculum and assessment system; ensuring students' participation in decision-making and reforms; implementing inclusive education; and ensuring quality in higher education.

"Students and youths have been demanding reforms and raising their voice through different informal channels, creating a kind of unstable and restive situation in the education sector," said Prof Dr Niaz.

He said the new platform would create a space for youths and students, a key stakeholder in the education sector, to empower them so that they are consulted with before initiating any reforms and their demands are also addressed to.

"We will also collaborate with the government to implement the necessary reforms," he added.

Shahnawaz Khan stressed for formulating a new education policy, an education law and a new, dynamic curriculum considering the aspirations of post-revolution Bangladesh and to equip the students with necessary skill sets for the global job market.

He also called for establishing a permanent education commission comprising eminent academicians, education experts and education administrators.

The organisation will arrange separate programmes to present their recommendations on other streams of education including madrasa, technical and vocational education, Shahnawaz added.