SDG cannot be achieved by leaving women behind: state minister

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simin Hussan Rimi today said the Grassroots Level project on Promotion of Women Entrepreneurs for Economic Empowerment will gradually reach every upazila.

"SDG [Sustainable Development Goals] cannot be achieved by leaving women behind," she asserted.

The state minister also underscored the need to increase training opportunities to integrate marginalised women into the economic framework.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Bangabandhu Batighar library at Jatiya Mahila Sangstha on the capital's Bailey Road, she emphasised the inclusion of new subjects in the training module.

"In addition to household chores, women must actively participate in economic activities," she added.

During her visit to Jatiya Mahila Sangstha, the state minister inspected the Bangabandhu Corner, Women Help Desk, Charulata Marketing Cell, and Children's Day Care Centre, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing diverse women and children's needs.