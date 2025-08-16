SBMCH bans rallies, gatherings on hospital premises

Health reform leaders vow to continue protests

Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) authorities have imposed a ban on all kinds of rallies, gatherings, and demonstrations inside the hospital compound.

Officials said the decision came as ongoing demonstrations over the past 20 days have caused public suffering and disrupted healthcare services.

The hospital authorities also lodged a complaint with Kotwali Police Station, accusing agitators of assaulting staff and engaging in violence.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman said the complaint named 12 people, including health reform movement leader Mahmududdin Roni, and accused 42 others.

"We have received the complaint, but it has not yet been recorded as a case," he said.

Hospital officials further said that chronic manpower shortages, poor infrastructure, and decades of negligence are at the root of SBMCH's crisis.

Deputy Director of the hospital, Md Moniruzzaman, said: "This is a 500-bed hospital, but we are compelled to serve 2,500 patients daily. The mismatch is worsening the crisis."

He added that the hospital is serving nearly two crore people across Barishal division, Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Bagerhat with only one-fourth of the required manpower.

"We do not oppose the demands raised in the health reform movement, but we cannot accept the method of shutting down the hospital gate and shouting slogans every day. It instils fear among doctors, nurses, and staff," he said.

SBMCH Director Mashiul Munir said some improvements are already underway.

"Angiogram and MRI machines will be installed this fiscal year. We expect more machines will arrive soon. Visible progress will be evident with next six months," he said.

The director also mentioned ongoing projects, including relocating the medicine ward to the main building, developing a new outpatient department, and completing the Cardiac Care Unit.

He stressed that restructuring the manpower framework is urgent, and said the Health Ministry and DGHS are already reviewing the situation for quick solutions.

Meanwhile, health reform movement leaders at a press conference today announced that they would continue their protests. They will bring out a procession from Ashwini Kumar Hall at 11:00am tomorrow, demanding justice for attacks on demonstrators.

Mahmududdin Roni, one of the top leaders of the movement, called upon the people of Barishal and the nation to stand beside the health reform movement.