RSF press freedom report ‘inaccurate, misleading’: Arafat

State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat today criticised Reporters Without Borders' report on Bangladesh, calling it inaccurate and misleading.

The state minister made the remarks at a press conference today at Bangladesh Secretariat.

After a month-long study and scrutiny of the updated RSF World Press Freedom Index, the state minister sent a rejoinder to the Paris-based watchdog from his ministry yesterday (Sunday), reads a press release.

Arafat urged RSF to reconsider its report and ranking on Bangladesh, taking into account the government's efforts. He also urged them to work accurate information and data.

He claimed the latest RSF report on Bangladesh's press freedom was based on incorrect, half-true, insufficient and misleading information that undermined government initiatives to foster a "free and independent press, media and journalism".

The RSF, called Reporters Sans Frontier in French, in its report said that the two leading state broadcasters, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar (radio), function as government propaganda outlets. It alleged that six journalists were under detention in the country.

The watchdog alleged that the Digital Security Act (DSA) was often used to keep journalists and bloggers in prison, in appalling conditions.

The index placed Bangladesh on 163rd position out of 180 countries.

Countering the RSF report, Arafat said the evaluation ignored the real scenario of press freedom and independent journalism in Bangladesh.

He, after the ministry's own investigation, said the RSF claim of six journalists languishing in jail is baseless.

The state minister said the RSF's concern about the legal context appeared obsolete as the government already scrapped Digital Security Act, 2018 and instead enacted the Cyber Security Act, 2023 having provisions to summon journalists instead of arresting them.

"We will try to perform our duties to ensure the free flow of reliable information against the misinformation and disinformation. Our task is to fight falsehood with truth," he added.