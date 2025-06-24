Rights orgs express concern, condemnation over Lalmonirhat mob incident

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Naripokkho, and Shujan (Citizens for Good Governance) have expressed deep concern and condemnation over the recent incident in Lalmonirhat where a father and son were harassed and handed over to the police through mob violence on allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

In separate statements issued yesterday, the organisations also demanded justice for those involved in the incident.

In its statement, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad said that incidents like mob violence and communal provocation are taking place in various parts of the country due to the deteriorating law and order situation, but the state has not taken any urgent or effective measures to bring the perpetrators under the rule of law.

The Mahila Parishad called for the arrest and appropriate punishment of the guilty persons through an impartial investigation into the incident.

The organisation also drew special attention from the government, administration, and law enforcement agencies to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) in its statement termed allegations of hurting religious sentiments or blasphemy as extremely sensitive and stressed the need to ensure transparent, impartial, and evidence-based investigations and justice in such cases.

ASK further said that socially defaming, oppressing, or pushing anyone towards violence before an allegation is proven is utterly condemnable.

Demanding justice for those involved in the mob violence, ASK said that the prevailing culture of impunity has become a matter of grave concern for social harmony and the rule of law.

Naripokkho expressed deep anger, frustration, and concern over the growing incidents of mob violence, oppression, and torture across the country on various pretexts, including allegations of blasphemy.

The organisation, in its statement, said that there has been no effective initiative from the government to stop such incidents.

It demanded that every such incident be investigated properly to bring the perpetrators to justice and called for immediate and strict measures to ensure that no such incident happens again in the future.

Shujan (Citizens for Good Governance), in its statement, expressed deep concern that the wave of mob violence, which began following the mass uprising in July-August last year, is now spiralling out of control across the country.

The organisation said that the incident at Goshala Bazar in Lalmonirhat on June 22 raises serious questions about the role of the police.

"We strongly condemn these incidents and urge the government to conduct impartial investigations, identify those responsible, and bring them to justice. If such actions are not taken, mob violence will gradually evolve into a mob culture," the statement read.

It further expressed hope that the government and law enforcement authorities would treat these matters with the utmost seriousness and take appropriate and effective action without delay.