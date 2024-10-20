Rights orgs condemn case against ZI Khan Panna

Ain o Salish Kendra terms the case false and harassing

Several rights organisations today condemned and expressed grave concern over the attempted murder case filed against Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna.

Ain o Salish Kendra, in a statement, called the case "false and harassing".

ASK suggested the case may have been triggered by dissatisfaction with Panna's recent remarks on rights and socio-political issues in the country.

The statement, signed by ASK's Senior Coordinator Abu Ahmed Farzul Kabir, said Panna has supported students' legitimate demands from the beginning of the movement, offering legal aid to detained student leaders.

"Given his active role in rights and social issues, it is reasonable to suspect that this case is an attempt at harassment, which is both unjust and condemnable," the statement said.

ASK further described Panna as a lifelong advocate for human rights, highlighting his efforts against extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture. The organisation said he has faced backlash for speaking out against violence and repression. Panna was always a staunch defender of freedom of expression and the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, the statement added.

Similarly, the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust demanded the immediate withdrawal of Panna's name from the case and an inquiry into why he was implicated.

BLAST also recalled that Panna had previously faced harassment in court during the student movement, where state counsel insulted him for his role, calling him a "traitor".

The organisation warned that such "harassing" cases obstruct justice for the real victims of the July-August student movement. BLAST urged high-level action to ensure justice for the July massacre victims, provide legal aid to the injured, and halt the ongoing harassment.

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation also condemned the case, terming it "baseless and harassing."

MSF accused authorities of trying to malign prominent rights defenders, thereby hindering freedom of expression. The organisation added that filing indiscriminate cases undermines the justice system and erodes public trust.

Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) also strongly condemned the lawsuit, saying it obstructs justice and suppresses dissent. HRFB described the case as a disgraceful attempt to silence civil society and stifle freedom of thought and expression.

Md Baker, 52, filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station accusing 180 persons including Panna on charge of shooting his son Ahadul Islam on July 19.