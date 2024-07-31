‘Remembering the Heroes': Quota protesters announce fresh programme

Quota reform protest organisers have announced a fresh programme tomorrow across the country to remember their fallen comrades and to realise their nine-point demand.

The programme -- Remembering the Heroes -- will be held remembering those who were killed during the violence over the quota reform protests.

In a press release, Rifat Rahsid, an assistant coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, announced the programme, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

Copies of the release were sent to the media around 8:30pm.

They urged people from all walks of life including teachers, students, guardians to join the programme.

Different programmes remembering the will beheld throughout the day wich will be participated by family members and classmates of the deceased and injured. Painting, graffiti, wall writing, festoons, digital portrait on the incidents of the turbulent days will also be shown during the programme.

They have also urged the people to upload any memorabilia using the hashtags #JulyMassacre #RememberingOurHeroes.

They also demanded a thorough investigation into the indiscriminate killings during the violence.

They also condemned the alleged attack on two DU teachers by police yesterday in front of the High Court.

Their nine-point demand include an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.