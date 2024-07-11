Say experts, call for stringent OTT policies to safeguard public health

Public health experts at a workshop today warned that the portrayal of smoking and drug use in online streaming content is endangering teenagers.

They also mentioned the findings of a May 2024 study by Manas-Association for the Prevention of Drug Abuse, that revealed that out of 60 dramas and movies aired on OTT platforms, 50 of the central characters (both men and women) were featured in scenes depicting smoking and drug use.

They noted the recent movie "Toofan", which depicted smoking scenes more than 60 times, involving its main characters.

According to speakers, such presentations blatantly violate the Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005 and the National Broadcast Policy 2014, posing a serious threat to the nation's youth.

They made the remarks at the workshop, titled "Necessity and Reality of OTT Policy to Protect Public Health", organised by Manas at the capital's Dhanmondi.

Calling for stringent OTT policies to safeguard public health, the speakers emphasised the need to reinforce tobacco control laws and enforce disciplinary actions against those breaching existing regulations.

Public health expert and policy analyst Advocate Syed Mahbubul Alam highlighted that 14 countries, including India and Nepal, have banned platforms like TikTok due to national concerns.

"Similar actions might be necessary in Bangladesh to curb the promotion of illegal content affecting the youth," he said, suggesting that apps and OTT platforms violating the law should face bans and legal action.

Manas president Prof Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury said, "The depiction of smoking by celebrities in OTT content encourages youth to engage in harmful behaviors."

Urging directors and producers, he said, "Successful movies do not require smoking scenes."

Speakers believe that tobacco companies are behind the inclusion of such scenes, indented to incite the youth to consume harmful substances.