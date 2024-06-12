'Rehabilitate evicted Harijans in their existing colony immediately'

Says Rastro Songskar Andolan in a statement

Rastro Songskar Andolan has strongly condemned and protested the move by Dhaka South City Corporation to evict multiple families from the Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Dhaka's Bangshal.

"The inhabitants of this Harijan community have been living in this colony for hundreds of years... About 400 years ago, they were brought from India to this region for cleaning purpose," said a statement signed by Syed Hasibuddin Hossain, media and publicity coordinator of Rastro Songskar Andolan.

"There is a temple and a school in the colony. The evicted people have taken shelter in the temple, and schools during the south city corporation's ongoing drive," read the statement.

It stated that along with food, clothing, education, and healthcare, the right to housing is also recognised as a fundamental right in the constitution of Bangladesh.

Therefore, they (Harijan community) are being removed from the colony in the name of development and building multi-storied buildings. "It is a serious violation of civil rights and illegal according to the constitution," it said.

The statement demanded the immediate rehabilitation of the evicted residents in the existing colony and urged that no new evictions be carried out to facilitate looting in the name of so-called development.

Additionally, it called upon the people of the country to be vocal against the state's injustice towards these marginalised people.