Recognise women's domestic work as economic activity: JS body

A parliamentary body today recommended that the government recognise women's domestic work as an economic activity.

The parliamentary standing committee on the women and children affairs ministry made the recommendation at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Awami League MP elected from Munshiganj-2 and chairperson of the committee Sagufta Yasmin presided over the meeting.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Md Abdul Aziz, Shahida Tarek Dipti, Syeda Zakia Noor, Parul Akhtar, Tahmina Begum, Rezia Islam and Sabera Begum participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the parliamentary watchdog recommended taking necessary steps to empower women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level to make them more successful.

In the meeting, it was recommended to strengthen the monitoring system to keep all the activities undertaken by the National Women's Organization in 64 districts and 50 upazilas of the country.