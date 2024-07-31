Recent violence: CU teachers demand justice for victims

Several teachers from Chittagong University formed two human chains on the campus today demanding justice for the victims who were killed during the quota reform protests.

The protesting teachers under the banner of "Unity of CU Teachers Against Oppression and Society of CU Teachers Against Oppression" separately formed human chains at Shaheed Minar on the campus between 11:00am and 12:00pm.

In the human chain formed by Unity of CU Teachers Against Oppression, Jainul Abedin Siddique, a teacher from the Chemistry department, demanded an impartial trial for every murder.

"We want to know who gave the order to fire on the protesters," he added.

Shahidul Hoque, a teacher from the journalism department, asked why the protesters were called Razakars?

In the other human chain programme, Mohammed Monirul Islam, a professor from Biochemistry and Microbiology department, said the authorities concerned should release all those who were arrested.

GH Habib, a teacher from the English department, said students were killed, tortured and arrested during the protests.

"We against such injustice," he added.