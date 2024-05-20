Rally held over killing of Bawm community members

A group of rights activists yesterday protested the killing of three people and the mass arrest of children and women of the Bawm community in Bandarban.

A rally was held in front of the Shabagh National Museum, reports our DU correspondent.

Speakers demanded immediate release of the arrestees and sought justice for those who were killed a few days ago.

Speakers said a one and a half year old child was arrested along with its mother. "What is the crime of the baby? The local administration in the area had restricted their normal life. It is a violation of human rights."

DU Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan said Pakistani soldiers tortured Bangalees in 1971. In the same way, the hill communities are being persecuted now. Three people were killed Sunday."

"The rise of the Nathan Bawms, however, has been state-sponsored. Now Nathan Bawm's bank robbery drama is being staged and oppression is being done on them by blaming the whole community. This is the real character of this state," he added.

Former President of Chhatra Federation Golam Mostafa conducted the rally. Journalist Saydia Gulrukh spoke, among others.