Raising age ceiling of govt job: Police foil students' demo

Police foiled a demonstration by students and job seekers at Shahbagh intersection of Dhaka this afternoon.

The protesters staged the demonstration demanding that the government increase the age limit to apply for government jobs to 35 years from the existing 30.

Around 10:30am, 50 to 60 job seekers started the programme in front of Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.

Later, they marched towards the Shahbagh intersection around 3:30pm, reports our DU correspondent.

Witnesses said when the agitating students blocked the road in Shahbagh intersection around 3:45pm and stopped the moving vehicles to press home their demand, police started dispersing them.

At one stage, the law enforcers removed them from the road and detained several protesters.

Shariful Hasan, coordinator of the movement, claimed that police detained 15-20 demonstrators from the spot.

Contact, Mostazirur Rahman, in-charge of Shahbag Police Station, did not make any comment about the detention.

Sources at the police station said police took 13 protestors to the police station.

Recently, the Ministry of Education proposed increasing the age ceiling for entering government service from 30 to 35 years.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury recently forwarded a letter to the Ministry of Public Administration outlining the proposal.

However, students and job seekers have been demanding to raise the age limit for job applications.

In 2018, the Awami League election manifesto acknowledged the issue and stated that the government would take realistic and justified measures to increase the age limit for entering government jobs, considering merit and skill.