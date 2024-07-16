Quota reform protest violence: 6 killed across the country

At least six people were killed in three districts, including the capital, in clashes between Chhatra League, police, and quota reform protesters today.

Two were killed in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, and one in Rangpur.

In Dhaka, two people were killed in Dhaka College and City College areas.

Md Shahjahan, 25, a papor vendor, died after being attacked near City College area during a clash this afternoon.

"With critical head injuries, a youth was brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 5:15pm," said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

One more youth, who was found lying in a pool of blood near Dhaka College, died at DMCH this evening, said Bachchu Mia.

The identity of the deceased could not be known.

The police officer said students took the injured youth to the nearby Popular Hospital first. There he was patched up for a head wound.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 7:00pm.

In Chattogram, three people including a student of Chittagong College were killed during clashes between the quota protestors and BCL.

The victims are Faisal Ahmed Shanto, 24, a student of Omor Gani MES College, Md Faruk, 32, a staff member at a local furniture shop, and Wasim Akram, 30, a Chittagong College student.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Taslim Uddin said 30 of the injured were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 20 were in critical condition.

In Rangpur, a student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University was killed during a clash between police and protesters seeking quota reform on the campus.

The deceased is Abu Sayed, 25, a student of English Department of the university, and one of the organisers of the quota reform movement.

Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star, "A student was killed but we are yet to know how he was killed."

Eunus Ali, director of Rangpur Medical College Hospital, said a student was brought dead to the hospital.

"I did not see the body but doctors at the emergency unit told me that he suffered rubber bullet injuries," he told The Daily Star.

The director said 15 other students were rushed to the hospital with injuries but he could not provide details about their injuries.