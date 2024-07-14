Quota protests lack justification: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today described the quota issue as "sub judice" (under trial in court) and expressed that the ongoing student movement lacks justification.

"The movement is like showing the thumb at the court. The government has always been sympathetic towards the students, which is why the quota system was abolished. However, many problems have arisen following the cancellation," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.

Hasan highlighted issues such as reduced opportunities for cadres from various districts and decreased participation of female candidates as consequences of abolishing the quota system.

When asked if the BNP is trying to exploit the quota movement, the Awami League joint general secretary said, "BNP always seeks to destabilise the country. They do not have the capacity to do anything themselves, so they rely on the shoulders of others. Sometimes, they rely on quotas, sometimes on oil and gas, sometimes on something else. BNP is indeed trying to take advantage of the quota movement."

He noted that the Supreme Court has ordered maintaining the status quo, effectively upholding the government's cancellation of the quota system. Despite this, the continuation of the movement suggests political motives are at play.

Regarding the ongoing quota reform protests, the foreign minister reiterated that the quota issue is under judicial review.

"The government cannot make any decision on it without risking contempt of court. It should be resolved through the court," he added.