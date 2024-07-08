Rights
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 8, 2024 09:57 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 10:04 PM

Rights

Quota protesters can place arguments before SC through lawyers: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq wins in Brahmanbaria-4 constituency
Law Minister Anisul Huq. File photo

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the government cannot make a decision about the quota system in the government jobs, as the matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.

He, however, said the students, who are organising the movement against the quota system, can place their arguments through lawyers before the Appellate Division.

"When the High Court was holding the hearing of the case filed for keeping the quota system, those who are carrying out agitation against the quota system had no lawyer to represent them. They did not present their arguments before the High Court."

"Now the case is before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. They can now place arguments before the Appellate Division through lawyers. The Appellate Division will give a fair verdict after hearing their arguments," he told The Daily Star.

