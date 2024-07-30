Quota protesters announce fresh programmes for tomorrow

Quota reform protests organisers have announced "March for justice" programme for tomorrow at educational institutions, court premises and major roads, aiming to fulfil of their nine-point demand.

The coordinators made the call in a press release, signed by Abdul Hannan Masooud, a coordinator of the Anti-discriminatory Student Movement. Copies of the release were sent to the media around 8:30pm.

They urged students and people to join their programme, which will be held around 12:30pm.

Their demands include an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.