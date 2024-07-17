Rights
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:26 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:41 AM

Most Viewed

Rights

Quota protest violence: Identity of a victim confirmed

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:26 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 02:41 AM
Photo: Star

One of the victims of quota protest violence in Dhaka who was found in a bleeding state in front of Dhaka College in the afternoon has been identified.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Ali, 25, son of Badsha Ali and Surja Banu, of Nilphamari Sadar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

New Market Police Station Sub-Inspector Mahbub Ali said around 9:30pm, a CID team found these information using his fingerprint from the national database.

Nilphamari Sadar Police has been informed to find out his guardians.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|কোটা আন্দোলন

ডেইলি স্টারের ক্যামেরায় সায়েন্সল্যাবে রামদা-লাঠিসোঁটা হাতে ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মী

দফায় দফায় চলতে থাকে ধাওয়া পাল্টা-ধাওয়া।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি কার্যালয়ে নেতাকর্মীদের উপস্থিতিতে কেন ডিবি অভিযান চালাল না, প্রশ্ন রিজভীর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification