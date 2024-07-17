Quota protest violence: Identity of a victim confirmed

One of the victims of quota protest violence in Dhaka who was found in a bleeding state in front of Dhaka College in the afternoon has been identified.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Ali, 25, son of Badsha Ali and Surja Banu, of Nilphamari Sadar.

New Market Police Station Sub-Inspector Mahbub Ali said around 9:30pm, a CID team found these information using his fingerprint from the national database.

Nilphamari Sadar Police has been informed to find out his guardians.