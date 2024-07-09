Quota protest: Students announce daylong blockade tomorrow

After a break for a day, students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs today once again declared a large-scale blockade tomorrow.

All the highways and railways across the country will be blocked tomorrow, said Nahid Islam, a Dhaka University student and one of the organisers of the movement.

While addressing a press conference, Nahid said the movement will start at 10:00am and continue till dusk.

He said the coordinators in different colleges and universities will block highways adjacent to their educational institutions.