Rights
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:47 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

Quota protest: Students announce daylong blockade tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 06:47 PM
Photo: Star

After a break for a day, students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs today once again declared a large-scale blockade tomorrow.

All the highways and railways across the country will be blocked tomorrow, said Nahid Islam, a Dhaka University student and one of the organisers of the movement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

While addressing a press conference, Nahid said the movement will start at 10:00am and continue till dusk.

He said the coordinators in different colleges and universities will block highways adjacent to their educational institutions.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

বুধবার সকাল-সন্ধ্যা দেশব্যাপী ‘বাংলা ব্লকেড’

সারাদেশের সব মহাসড়ক ও রেলপথ এ ব্লকেডের আওতাভুক্ত থাকবে...

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৫০ কোটি টাকার বেশি মূল্যের সম্পদ আছে আবেদ আলীর: সিআইডি

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification