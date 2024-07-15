Quota protest: Rallies announced at all campuses

The rallies have been called tomorrow at 3:00pm protesting today's violence against protesters

Protesters, who are demanding reform of the quota system in the government jobs, announced fresh programmes today protesting the attacks on them by pro-ruling party student wing activists.

They will stage demonstrations and bring out protest rallies tomorrow at 3:00pm from campuses across the country to materialise their one-point demand of reforming the quota system, Nahid Islam, one of the leaders of the protest, announced at a press briefing at the Doyel Chattar near the Shahidullah Hall where protesters took shelter after clashes.

Alleging police inaction in protecting the students from BCL attacks, Nahid said police have blocked their planned procession towards the Central Shaheed Minar where the fresh programmes were scheduled to be announced.

He urged the students to join the programmes.

He also threatened to announce harsher programmes like blockade if their demand is not met.

At least 100 students were injured when activists of the BCL swooped on the protesters at Dhaka University this afternoon.