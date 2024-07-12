Quota protest: JU students bring out torch procession on campus

The students of Jahangirnagar University brought out a torch procession on the university campus this evening protesting the quota system in government jobs and attacks on students in some parts of the country during the ongoing agitation.

Witnesses said the agitating students started the torch procession from the central library of the university around 7:30pm and ended it at its central Shaheed Minar after marching to various places on the campus.

The students said they have organised the torch procession demanding the implementation of the one-point demand of quota reform and protesting the police action on students, reports our Savar correspondent.