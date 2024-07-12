Quota protest in Ctg: Students stage road march, block road

Students of Chittagong University and other educational institutions staged a road march this afternoon in the port city, demanding the reinstatement of the government's 2018 circular that abolished the quota system for government jobs.

Witnesses said the students brought out the procession from Sholoshohor Rail Station area around 5:00pm and ended at No-2 Gate area after going through different spots, including Prabartak Intersection, Chawkbazar, Jamalkhan, Kazir Dewree, Lalkhan Bazar, Tigerpass, and GEC.

The students carried placards with slogans during the procession, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Later, they took a position in the area on the road at 7:20pm.

During the visit, this correspondent found that students staged a sit-in on the road, chanting slogans.

Md Arefin, a protestor, told reporters that they will continue their movement as per the directive of the central committee of the anti-quota movement until their demands are met.

Till the filing of this report around 7:40pm, they blocked a road at 2 Number Gate area, creating acute traffic congestion on different sides of the spot.