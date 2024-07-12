Rights
Quota protest: Comilla University students stage demo on campus

Photo: Collected

Students of Comilla University staged a demonstration on the university campus this afternoon demanding the cancellation of quota system in government jobs.

Witnesses said the students brought out a procession on the campus around 4:45pm as part of the countrywide agitation programme against the quota system.

The students first gathered at the university's main gate and later marched towards the Bungalow of CoU vice-chancellor, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

During the procession, they chanted slogans against the university VC, proctor and university administration as they didn't take active action against yesterday's police attack.

Around 5:30pm, students gathered in Ansar Camp area adjacent to the campus where they held a rally protesting the quota system and police action on students.

During the rally, the agitating students strongly vowed to continue their anti-quota movement until the government enacted laws against the quota.

The students also issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the immediate resignation of the CoU proctor as the university remains inaction over yesterday's police attack on students.

Students from Comilla University were attacked by police during a quota reform demonstration yesterday. At least 10 people, including two journalists, were injured.

