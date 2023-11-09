‘Put me in jail, but release my son’

Families continue to throng the court premises to have a glimpse of their loved ones

It's been 5 days since Mehreen Akter, 2, last saw her father. Her mother's made-up stories barely worked to distract her so far, but, today the two-year-old was inconsolable.

As Mehreen refused to eat and was crying non-stop, her mother, Tania Begum, had no choice but to bring her to the court, promising her that she would see her father, Shoriful Islam Manik, there.

This correspondent, during a visit to the court, found Mehreen waiting with her mother in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka.

However, Mehreen's first visit to the court was far from pleasant.

The mother-daughter duo, along with Manik's mother, came to the court at 8:00am, but couldn't manage to see him till 3:00pm.

As the child was crying not knowing the trade of the court and waiting for so long to see her "Baba", Tania was seen trying to soothe her by reciting different stories to her.

Every time she spotted a prison van, she yelled "Baba Baba".

"Leaving her at home, I came to court a few days ago to see my husband. She cried nonstop at home that day. I had no choice but to bring her with me today," Tania told The Daily Star.

Manik is the convenor of Swechchhasebak Dal ward no 100 under Adabor Thana. According to his family, he resides with them in Turag Housing in the Dhaka Uddan area.

Around 1:20am on November 3, Rab arrested Shoriful Islam Manik from a relative's house.

"My husband is involved with BNP's politics. We don't know why he was arrested. Police also didn't tell us anything," she added.

"I met my husband on November 3 morning at the Mohammadpur Police Station. Since then, I haven't seen him. He was scared after October 25 when many BNP leaders were detained ahead of the October 28 rally. However, he didn't do anything wrong; he did his work as a photojournalist for a newspaper," she continued.

Meanwhile, Shefali Begum, Manik's fifty-year-old mother, was eager to see her son.

She approached all police cars arriving at the court and looked for his son.

For every single day since her son's arrest, she visited everywhere she could see her son -- the police station, court, and jail.

"Put me in jail and release my son." With tears in her eyes, Manik's mother said, "I am terrified."

"My son didn't do anything wrong. Can someone please let me know how my son is doing? " she added.

Manik's mother, wife, and daughter weren't the only family members at the court premises. Family members of other arrested individuals had also gathered there in the hope of seeing their loved ones.

According to BNP, law enforcers have arrested more than 9,800 opposition leaders and activists since the October 28 rally.