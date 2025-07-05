PSC reform: Job seekers block road, ‘clash’ with police

A group of job seekers blocked the Shahbagh intersection yesterday evening, demanding reforms to the Public Service Commission and a review of the final result of the 44th BCS.

Under the banner of "PSC Reform Movement," the protesters also staged a sit-in at the intersection, bringing traffic to a standstill.

During the time, police tried to disperse the demonstrators, leading to a brief clash, they said.

"We were heading to the Raju Sculpture when police suddenly pushed us from behind, which triggered the clash," said Salehin Sion, a former BUET student and one of the protesters.

Later, demonstrators moved to the base of the Raju Sculpture and announced a nonstop sit-in there until their demands were met.

Contacted, Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Monsur said police had only intervened to clear the intersection, as the blockade had caused traffic congestion.

"No clash took place at Shahbagh. The protesters attacked us instead, injuring three to four policemen," the OC said.

The protesters are demanding an increase in the number of posts in the 44th BCS; publication of written and viva marks alongside the final results; an opportunity to revise cadre choices before final results are announced; cancellation or revision of the Non-Cadre Regulations 2023 to ensure jobs for all viva-qualified candidates, and a ban on recommending the same candidate twice for the same cadre.