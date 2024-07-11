Protesting RU students block rail line

Rajshahi University (RU) students blocked Rajshahi rail route at 6:15pm, protesting the attack on Cumilla University students by police during a blockade demanding the abolition of quota in government jobs.

Agitating students gathered at the Station Bazar area and blocked the rail route, reports an RU correspondent.

Students at the protest programme said they demanded an answer from the government as to why students were getting attacked. "This movement is a valid movement. There is no reason for police brutality," said a protester.

Earlier, coordinators of the RU quota reform movement at a press conference announced that they would go for a tougher movement if the quota system for public service is not removed.